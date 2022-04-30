Tarpon, big jack crevalles, barracudas and sharks have been having a field day on the migrating mullet schools that have been moving in and out of our ocean inlets and sliding north along the beaches.

Rig your outfits with 50-pound leaders, with or without wire, a Mustad Ultra Point Big Gun short shank 6/0 hook and hook frisky silver mullet to the hook. Cast that bait out behind the boat and hold on. Spanish mackerel and bluefish are being caught off the piers and jetties on silver spoons.

The offshore fleet continues to catch a mixed bag of sailfish, large kingfish, bonitos, blackfin tuna, barracudas, sharks, and a few dolphin fish. The action is happening mostly in 130 feet of water and sailfish have made up most of the daily catches. Live baits fished near the surface have been getting the most strikes.

On the bottom, over the wrecks, large amberjacks, mutton snappers, and cobia have been eating live pinfish and ballyhoo. Nighttime reef fishing is producing a mixed bag of snappers, grunts, cobia, Spanish mackerel, kingfish, bluefish, and bluerunners.

There has been some action from snappers, small groupers, and jacks. Migrating schools of mullet are attracting snook, tarpon, jack crevalles, barracudas, and sharks. Look for the mullet flips on the surface, catch a few and then fish them free lined in that area.

Tight Lines and Great Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

