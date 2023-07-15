Mutton snappers are schooling, but keep an eye on the weather forecast if heading out

We will be in for another weekend of high temperatures and afternoon thunderstorms. Before I start on the best bets for this weekend, let me remind you that the best bite has been just after sunrise, before dark, and at night.

Also, check the most recent marine forecast before starting your day on the water.

Mutton snapper spawning season is winding down offshore of Miami. Every summer, especially during a full moon and a new moon, large mutton snappers school up along small areas of our natural reefs and over some artificial reefs. The best depth of water to target these snappers has been from 80 feet of water out to 260 feet.

These fish can be targeted by drifting, anchoring, and power fishing with your boat's engines in gear.

Regardless of how you target these fish, leaders of 20 to 30 feet long, either monofilament or fluro carbon, in the 30 to 50-pound range seems to get more strikes then shorter leaders or leaders heavier than 50-pound test.

Lead weights, enough to keep your baits on or near the bottom. You can use a J or circle hook between 5/0 to 7/0, depending on the size of your bait. Best baits for the muttons have been live pilchards, threadfin herring, Spanish sardines, ballyhoo, pinfish, and cut chunks of goggle eye jacks and speedos. Large strips of bonitos work as well. A few large black, gag, red groupers, and amberjacks have been caught while targeting the muttons.

Kingfish, blackfin tuna, wahoo, sailfish, bonitos, barracudas, and sharks have also been biting, mostly outside the outer reef in depths between .80 to 200 feet of water. Dolphin fish continue to be scattered in the blue water of the Gulf Stream. The dolphin fish are being found in depths from 400 feet of water out past 1000 feet. Look for large patches of sargasso weeds, floating debris, and frigate birds and terns to help you locate the fish.

Nighttime reef fishing continues to be good for mangrove, mutton, and mangrove snappers. Anchoring and chumming,d while you fish chunks of fresh bait is the best way to get the snappers in your cooler.

Tight Lines and Dreaming of Big Mutton Snappers!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

