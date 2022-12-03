Not-so-cold cold fronts keeping the fish out of all the right places

Weekly cold fronts have been rolling into South Florida. Unfortunately, these slow moving fronts have had little cold air in them but plenty of wind. We rely on cold fronts to be cold in late November and December to move our fish into areas where they should be. Spanish mackerel, bluefish, kingfish, gag, red, and black groupers like the cold weather and tend to move into the shallower waters in large numbers when it gets cold. However, with water temperatures still around 80 degrees, these fish are either nowhere to be found or still in deeper waters.

This has been the pattern for the past few years.

So, let’s get to the fishing. The offshore bite has been slow. Only a few kingfish, bonitos, blackfin tuna, dolphin fish, wahoo, and sailfish are being caught. What fish have been biting, have been scattered. The best depth to target has been between 80 to 260 feet of water. The artificial reefs in these depths have produced some of the best action due to the baitfish schools that hold over the wrecks.

Somehow, the migrating sailfish have a knack of honing in on the baitfish vibrations and gravitate to the wrecks holding bait. During the overcast days and late in the afternoons, blackfin tuna and wahoo have been feeding over the wrecks in 160 to 240 feet of water. Fishing live baits under a kite has produced more fish than the live baits and dead baits drifted from the side of the boat or from behind the boat.

Dolphin fish have shown up, mostly in singles but in the 10 to 20 pound range and have taken a kite-fished bait.

One area that has held fish is the sewer outfall offshore of Government Cut. If you don’t mind fishing there, expect Spanish and king mackerel, bonitos, sailfish, wahoo, sharks and barracudas. Live pilchards fished free lined have worked well on these fish. The offshore waters of the Gulf Stream have had little debris and sargasso weeds to hold fish.

The daytime bottom bite in 80 to 140 feet of water continues to produce decent numbers of mutton and yellowtail snappers, and 10 pound red groupers. The deeper wrecks and rock piles are producing decent catches of vermillion, yellow eye, and red snappers.

The nighttime reef fishing hasn’t changed much. Light currents flowing with the wind is when the best catches of fish are being made.

Tight Lines and Patience!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

