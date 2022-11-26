Offshore fishing has tapered, but beware of the winter winds if you are heading out to try our luck

You can tell that fall is gone and winter is here – even if it isn’t cold in South Florida. The cold fronts have been moving through South Florida weekly, one at a time. Not much cold air but plenty of rain and wind. We may not see the rain we saw last week, but the winds will be a part of every cold front during and after each front.

So, for the offshore fishermen, it’s a must to check the weather and know your boat’s seaworthiness before heading offshore.

Fishing offshore has tapered off from what it was weeks ago. Plenty of variety to target, but not the numbers of some fish that we were catching.

Inside the outer reef, outside of Government Cut, Spanish mackerel and a few kingfish continue to be caught around the range markers.

Outside of the outer reef, kingfish, bonitos, blackfin tuna, dolphin fish, wahoo, sailfish, barracudas, and sharks were all caught this past week. Only a few kingfish were caught in 80 to 120 feet of water. More sailfish were hooked this past week, and during the cloudy days the blackfin tuna catch went well. This action was in 120 to 300 feet of water. Dolphin fish were scattered, but some were caught by fishermen targeting sailfish and using live baits under a kite.

On the bottom during the daytime, mutton, yellowtail and genuine red snappers, vermillion snappers plus some big red groupers were being caught over the wrecks in depths from 100 to 160 feet. Some nice porgies and trigger fish were also caught over these spots. Chunks and whole squids were used to entice the fish.

At night, on the natural reefs, mangrove, mutton, yellowtail snappers, blue runners, bluefish, grunts and toros were taking cut bait fished near or on the bottom. The best reefs to target were in 40 to 80 feet of water. During the nights when there was a light current running with the wind produced the best action.

Tight Lines and Stay Safe!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

