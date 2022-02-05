Can you say Brrrrr! That was some kind of cold air and strong winds we had this past weekend. Not cold enough to make the iguanas fall from the trees, but cold enough to warrant grabbing a pair of thermals before heading out on the water.

Once the wind dropped and turned more northerly, fishing offshore started to turn on. By the beginning of the week the temperatures warmed and the sailfishing took off. Groups of sailfish were riding the swells in depths from 80 to 260 feet of water. The offshore sailfish fishing boats were having multiple sailfish strikes throughout the day.

Fishing a live goggle eye jack, threadfin herring, cigar minnow, pilchard, or ballyhoo under a kite was the way to go. Many of the offshore fleet fished two baits off a kite or two baits off each kite, then dropped bait deep using a lead sinker. This spread of bait resulted in many sailfish strikes plus kingfish, blackfin tuna, bonitos, barracudas, sharks. and mahi mahi.

The best areas to target were the waters close to an artificial reef. To catch vermillion and yellow eye snappers, fish the bottom near many of these reefs with cut squid. Drop a pinfish to the bottom and there is a good chance a giant amberjack or mutton snapper will take the bait.

At night over the natural reefs, yellowtail, mangrove and mutton snappers are eating cut baits. Mixed in with the snappers are grunts, bluerunners, toros, and kingfish and bluefish. Around Government Cut and Bear Cut tarpon are taking slow drifted large shrimp. The outgoing tides have provided the best action.

Tight Lines and stay warm!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

