Patience is the name of the game in fishing area waters for next month or so

South Florida’s weather is almost as fickle as the fishing this month, and you can expect it to remain so for the next month too. Most of our migratory fish have moved south of Key Biscayne, and what fish decided not to leave our area have been picked over or are very temperamental when it comes to feeding. For the next few weeks we have to be more patient and expect a few less bites than what we were having.

If you don’t mind fishing at night, tarpon and snook have been biting in our ocean inlets. Big jack crevalles as well. Large live shrimp drifted around the mouths of Government Cut, Norris Cut, and the Key Biscayne Channel on the outgoing tides should get you some quality strikes.

Offshore, with a full moon (February 5), we might see the wahoos bite in depths from 80 to 200 feet of water. High speed trolling, trolling big silver or silver and blue drone spoons, trolling SeaWitches with a strip of ballyhoo, and trolling live small bonitos are good ways to get a wahoo on your hook. The outgoing tide often is when they feed.

Sailfishing has been spotty. Kingfish are being caught on live pilchards around the sewer off of Government Cut. A few bonitos and dolphin fish are being caught while kite fishing for sailfish. Blackfin tunas continue to be caught in decent numbers – but late in the afternoons until dark.

The tunas are mostly over wrecks and rock piles in 150 to 450 feet of water. Look for markings on your depth recorder about halfway to the bottom. If you see no recordings,then move to another spot. The tunas can be chummed to the surface with chunks of bait or live baits. Vertical jigs continue to be the best way to get the tunas to bite.

On the bottom over many of the wrecks and rock piles in 120 to 450 feet of water, vermillion, yelloweye, American reds and mutton snappers are being caught. Look for bottom markings before you drop your squid, ballyhoo, and pilchard baits to the bottom.

On my recent charters in Biscayne Bay, we have had steady action from small kingfish, Spanish mackerel, bluefish, jacks, and sharks.

Tight Lines and patient fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

