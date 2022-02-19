After a week of blustery conditions and rough seas, it looks like we might get a break in the weather. When the winds and seas were manageable, the swordfish fleet was doing well during the day. Rigged squids and bonito bellies fished near the bottom with lights in 1,700 feet of water was the way to go.

While drift fishing for the swordfish, 8-20 pound dolphin fish are coming to the boat and have been eating a whole ballyhoo or Spanish sardine.

Closer in, the fishing has been a bit more challenging. Free swimmers like wahoo, kingfish, sailfish, bonitos and blackfin tuna are available, but not in big numbers. These fish are taking live baits fished near the surface in depths from 80 to 240 feet of water.

Most offshore guys are working the bottom near wrecks in 140 to 260 feet of water and catching a mixed bag of vermillion, yelloweye and red snappers. The fish are eating cut squid hooked to a chicken rig with enough weight to reach the bottom. Almoco and amberjacks in the four to 15 pound range are being caught on the same rigs and bait.

Closer yet to shore, a few Spanish mackerel are being caught – especially around the Bent Range marker.

Nighttime bottom fishing was impossible with the strong winds and rough seas, but things should rebound when the winds die off and the seas subside.

Tight Lines and be Safe!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

Tide Times Table through February 24

