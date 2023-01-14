Sailfish pods are cruising through offshore waters and tuna also showing surprising numbers

Offshore fishing this week continues to be fair, with periods of unbelievable red hot sailfish and blackfin tuna fishing. The sailfish have been passing by our coast in groups of up to a dozen fish. To get into this action you will need to fly a kite or two and fish two baits or more from each kite.

While you are kite fishing, drop a bait halfway to the bottom by adding a 2 to 4 ounce egg sinker to your rig. If you are able, you can fish a few free lined baits off the side of the boat. Now you have almost all of the water columns covered. When a pod of sails passes by, there is an excellent chance that a few – if not all – of your baits will get eaten by a sailfish.

The sailfish are being caught in depths between 80 to 300 feet of water.

The blackfin tuna are being caught on overcast days and late in the afternoon, near sunset. The tuna fishing we are experiencing is more like the fishing you would expect in late April or May. The tunas are showing up over artificial wrecks and rock piles in depths between 120 to 240 feet.

Look for mid water markings on your depth recorder. They most likely are tunas. To get them to the surface you will need to either live chum liberally or chunk Spanish sardines or threadfin herring. At that point, send a bait to the closest fish you see and hold on. Mixed in with the tunas and sailfish have been a few kingfish to 20 pounds, lots of bonitos, and if you’re lucky a school of decent size dolphin fish. Some of the dolphins have been in the 20 pound range.

Bottom fishing was only fair this week.

Tarpon fishing at night has been good in Government Cut. Large live shrimp drifting with the tide or current is one way to catch these silver giants. Another approach, however, is to use your recorder to locate the school, then drop a jig head with a shrimp or soft plastic to the depth the fish are swimming. If the tarpons are hungry you should have no trouble getting a hookup.

Tight Lines and Great Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

