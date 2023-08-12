Same story as in recent weeks for area fishermen, hot with limited action

Offshore fishermen can expect fishing to be about the same this weekend as it has been for the past several weeks—lots of heat, light winds, and spotty fishing.

A few kingfish to 20 pounds were caught this past week just outside the outer reef. The kings were biting live baits under a kite and trolled Sea Witches tipped with a strip of bonito early in the day. Lots of bonitos have been biting, and they have been biting live and dead baits almost all day long. Look for the bonitos in depths between 80 to 200 feet of water. A few wahoo were caught in the same depths as the bonitos. A few Blackfin tuna were caught under birds in depths between 200 to 400 feet of water. Trolling small feathers and squids way back behind the boat produced many of the tunas. Dolphin fish continue to be scattered and very far offshore. This past week the best patches of grass were out near the swordfish grounds. Sixteen hundred to 1,800 feet of water.

Daytime wreck bottom fishing produced vermillion and mutton snappers when the current wasn’t running hard. Nighttime reef fishing continues to be good for yellowtail, mutton, and mangrove snappers.

Snook fishing has been good in the ocean inlets. The snook have been eating large live shrimp and threadfin herrings. Bonefishing continues to be very good during the early mornings and late afternoons. Look for the bonefish to be tailing and waking along the oceanside flats from Key Biscayne south to Ocean Reef.

Tight Lines and Stay Hydrated!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.