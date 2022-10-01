It happens every year. A few schools of bait show up along our coast and in our bays during the end of September and we can’t help getting excited. We know that some of the best fishing of the year is about to happen. Well here we go again!

The front runner schools of finger mullets, pilchards, threadfin herring, Spanish sardines and glass minnows are starting to show up in the Key Biscayne area. More will be coming and once this storm gets out of our area we should be teaming with baitfish and larger fish to fish for.

Expect snook, tarpon, big jacks, Spanish mackerel, bluefish, barracudas, sharks and ladyfish to be stalking the baitfish schools along the oceanside from Governments Cut south past Cape Florida.

The same baitfish schools can be found on the inside of South Bay from the western shorelines to all of Key Biscayne and along the Rickenbacker Causeway and Bear Cut bridge.

All of these fish can be caught with the live baits or on artificial lures like a Savage 4-inch Mud Minnow or Twitch Reaper. Soft plastic bait fish lures will work well when cast at feeding fish. If fish start cutting your lines add a trace of #4 wire to your leader.

The offshore bite continues to be only OK. Before the passing of the storm, a few kingfish, bonitos, blackfin tuna and an occasional sailfish were caught. Live baits free lined or fished under a kite were the most successful way to catch some fish, but a dead fresh ballyhoo or Spanish sardines also was responsible for a few nice ones.

Most of this action took place in depths from 80 to 200 feet of water. Dolphin fish were plentiful but over 10 miles offshore. Wreck fishing was producing nice catches of vermillion snappers and big amberjacks. Once the storm passes and the weather settles down things may explode offshore. If it doesn’t happen then, it will happen soon.

The night reef bite continues to produce yellowtail, mutton and mangrove snappers. The outside of the outer reef has been the more productive reef for the snappers.

Be careful this weekend because there could be some big ground swells from this past week's storm.

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

