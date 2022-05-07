Snook season closed on the 1st of May. So did the stone crab season. Hogfish season reopens and the new rules on mahi mahi started May a. Shallow water grouper season reopened this month.

This past week saw decent action from sailfish, kingfish to 30 pounds, mahi mahi to 40 pounds, blackfin tuna to 30 pounds, bonitos, barracudas, a few wahoos, and plenty of sharks.

Almost all of this action was done kite fishing with live goggle eye jacks and large threadfin herring. The magic depth this week has been 130 feet of water especially around current rips. Drifting fresh ballyhoos and Spanish sardines is getting strikes from kingfish, blackfin tuna, bonito, and barracudas in the same depths.

Dolphin fish are mostly scattered and have been followed by frigate birds, so if you see a frigate bird flying low, it’s worth a shot to pitch a bait near him. Each angler is allowed five mahi mahi each and the boat can not have more than 30 legal mahi mahi.

Wreck fishing is producing cobias, giant amberjacks, groupers, and mutton snappers. Live pinfish, ballyhoo and goggle eye jacks are getting most of the bottom bites.

Nighttime bottom fishing has been good for yellowtail snappers, mutton snappers, mangrove snappers, groupers, and bluerunners.

Tight Lines!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

Tide Times Table through May 12