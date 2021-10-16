What a great time of year to be out fishing! We have snook and tarpon chasing schools of mullet in the inlets and cuts leading to the ocean. Schools of dolphin fish in the ocean. Nice snappers feeding on the bottom, and recently very calm conditions if you hit the water in between the storms.

Key Biscayne anglers can target snook and tarpon at the Bear Cut Bridge and along the sea wall at Cape Florida. Fish live mullets or artificial lures that resemble mullets. The Savage Gear Pulse Tail Mullet is so realistic these fish can’t resist it. The best action has been on the outgoing tide.

On the offshore scene, some of the best dolphin fishing of the year is taking place right now. The bluewater’s edge has been closer to shore and the dolphin fish have been traveling in large schools as they track down schools of ballyhoos and small flying fish. Keep an eye out for frigate birds that can help you locate the dolphins. Look for showering baitfish schools that are fleeing dolphins.

Once located, you can troll ballyhoos in the area. When you hook up you can cast cut or live baits at the followers. A lot of the dolphins are heavy lifters and gaffers. If you locate floating debris that has small jacks, triggerfish and other fish swimming under it, drop a vertical jig a few hundred feet down. Work the jig up to the surface and you will have a great chance of catching some wahoo.

Kingfish, bonitos, and sailfish are being caught in 80 to 200 feet of water. Mutton and yellowtail snappers are biting well over the reefs, deeper rocky ledges and over the shallow wrecks.

Tight Lines and Big Smiles!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached by calling (786) 436-2064.