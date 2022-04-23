Spring is in the air and the fishing keeps getting better. Blackfin tuna is what many offshore fishermen are looking to get on their lines. Can’t beat some fresh tuna sashimi or fresh seared tuna.

If this sounds good to you, then head out to an artificial reef in depths between 160 and 240 feet of water. That’s where many of the tunas are being caught. If you own a vertical jig outfit, drop that jig to the bottom and work it up towards the surface. The tuna strikes can come at any depth when you're fishing the wrecks.

The more anglers fishing the vertical jigs, the better because that is what often gets the fish in a feeding frenzy. Chumming an area with live baits is another good way to get the tuna hungry. Once the free bait gets the tunas’ attention, you will see the surface explosions caused by a hungry tuna.

Set up your tackle with 20 pound fluorocarbon leader material and a #2 short shank Mustad Ultra Point Big Gun hook. Tunas have great eyesight, so keep your terminal tackle light. You can also troll small feathers way back behind the boat. Work the waters between 200 to 400 feet of water for best results when trolling.

The best action for the tuna often is from 6 to 8 p.m. A few large kingfish and a lot more sailfish have also been caught in recent weeks. Fishermen using kites and live baits are getting most of the sailfish and kingfish strikes. These fish have been biting in depths from 80 to 200 feet of water. Mahi mahi have been scattered all over the ocean. There has been a lot of sargasso weeds scattered everywhere this week. Expect the mahi to be in the darker blue waters

On the bottom, large mutton snappers have started their spawning season and can be caught over ledges and artificial reefs in 80 to 240 feet of water. Live ballyhoo, pilchards, pinfish and threadfin herring fished near the bottom are getting the mutton snapper bites. Large amberjacks and cobias are stealing some of the mutton snapper baits. Nighttime bottom fishing has been good for snappers, grunts, toros, and jacks.

Tight Lines and Great Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

