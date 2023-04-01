Spring season means northeast winds and plentiful fish in area waters

Spring weather conditions, and fishing, have set into South Florida. For the next month or two we can expect breezy northeast winds, which is good news for the offshore big boat anglers but frustrating for the smaller offshore boats and anglers.

With the northeast winds comes the exciting spring fish species. Big mahi mahi, big blackfin tuna, bigger numbers of kingfish, sailfish, wahoo, big hammerhead sharks, cobia, big amberjacks, fat Spanish mackerels, and possibly bluefish over 10 pounds.

Regardless of the size of your boat, if you can safely work offshore of Key Biscayne and you have ample supplies of live pilchards, threadfin herring, ballyhoo, cigar minnows or goggle eye jacks, then you have what you need for a successful day of fishing. Run out to 260 feet of water and set out a spread of live baits. A few live under a kite or two, a few baits deep with the help of a lead weight or downrigger and a few baits free lined from the stern or side of the boat. Let the boat and bait drift inshore till you reach the reef. If no bites make another drift.

Pay close attention to what depth and location your strikes come so you can cover the same area and depths on your next drift. Good locations to concentrate your fishing efforts might be offshore of Government Cut, outside of Bear Cut, offshore of the Key Biscayne main channel, and in the areas of current rips and artificial reefs that lay in depths between 260 to 100 feet of water. Keep a close eye out for diving frigate birds and fleeing schools of flying fish. Both are great indicators of big predators feeding underneath the birds and baitfish schools.

The past few weeks a few large yellowfin tuna and big bluefin tuna have been either hooked and lost or caught.

While fishing for the surface to mid-water fish species, drop some bottom rigs with cut squid to the bottom and try your luck at catching vermillion, yelloweye, and mutton snappers. Put a live pinfish on the bottom on a heavy rod and you might find yourself hanging on to a 50 pound amberjack.

The nighttime reef fishing has been fair with a mixed bag of snappers, grunts, blue runners, toros, bluefish, mackerel, kingfish, and possibly a cobia being caught.

Tight Lines and enjoy your time on the water!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

