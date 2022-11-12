Stay safe and check the weather report first, then look forward to plenty of action

In starting my report, I want to warn anyone thinking about going offshore this weekend to first go to the National Weather Service website for our area (https://forecast.weather.gov/) to get the latest update on our weather conditions. After watching Hurricane Ian’s effect on our area, if anything was learned, it was that we can't underestimate the forces of Mother Nature.

Before all this bad weather moved in, the fishing had been outstanding. During my last charters and scouting trips, we had as many inshore daytime snook catches and releases as one could want. Add to that large and small mutton snappers in waters as shallow as four feet. Then offshore, my clients caught kingfish, Spanish mackerel and a nice size mahi mahi. The entire offshore fleet saw great action.

Outside of Key Biscayne, starting in 40 feet of water, kingfish to 10 pounds, Spanish mackerel, and bonitos were eating live pilchards, silver spoons and Savage Gear baitfish lures. Go to the outside of the outer reef and you can troll drone spoons, large hard plastic lures, and Sea Witches tipped with a strip of bonito. Attach these baits to a planer and troll from 80 feet out to 200 feet of water.

Plenty of kingfish, bonitos, Spanish mackerel, barracudas, blackfin tuna and a few wahoos are being caught this way. If you like flying a kite and fishing frisky ballyhoos, pilchards, goggle eye jacks and threadfin herring, then expect action from sailfish, dolphin fish, kings and blackfin tuna. If dolphins are on your list, head offshore until you start seeing rips with weeds, floating debris, terns, and frigate birds. Lots of dolphins have been out there, in decent numbers and good size. A few wahoos can be targeted under floating debris.

Bottom fishing has been good from 40 feet of water out to 400 feet. In the shallower waters, expect yellowtail, mangrove and mutton snappers to be eating cut baits fished near the bottom. Over the deeper depths good numbers of vermillion, yelloweye and genuine red snappers are again being caught on cut baits like squid, mullet and bonito. Plenty of amberjacks and Almoco jacks are being caught over the deeper wrecks and hard bottom.

Once again, check the marine weather forecast before heading offshore.

Be safe and tight lines!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

