This weekend’s storm and heavy rains associated with it are keeping boats docked for safety and as the rainy season has arrived, when you head out once it is safe, grab your foul weather gear.

When it save to head out to sea, get out early South Florida fishermen. You have a better chance of calmer conditions early in the day. By late afternoon expect stormy conditions with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.

Before the rains, the offshore bite was good and should continue. Quite a few king mackerel have moved into our area. These kingfish have averaged 10 pounds with a few over 30 pounds. The kings are eating fresh ballyhoo and Spanish sardines attached to a one ounce jig.

The best depths to concentrate on have been between 100 to 200 feet of water. Use your depth recorder to help you locate groups of kingfish. Mixed in with the kingfish have been blackfin tuna, sailfish, bonitos, and a few dolphin fish. Live bait fished under a kite have been catching the larger kings, blackfin tuna, dolphin fish, and sailfish.

Tons of sargassum weeds are scattered offshore so finding the right place to try your luck for dolphin fish hasn’t been easy. Work your way out to 600 feet of water and as you head further offshore start looking for the sargasso weeds holding bait. Also look for terns working the area. This is where a weedless soft plastic trolled in the area could get you a five dolphin fish limit.

Gag, red, and, black groupers are taking live pinfish fished near the bottom over many of the artificial reefs in 130 to 240 feet of water. A few large mutton snappers and big amberjacks are being caught on the pinfish, too.

Nighttime reef fishing has been good for an assortment of snappers, grunts, jacks, and kingfish.

Stay Dry and Safe!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

