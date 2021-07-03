Stormy conditions continue to plague South Florida, making the offshore fishing rough, wet and at times dangerous. Hopefully these tough conditions will subside soon and allow us to get down to some serious fishing.

The offshore fishermen who did brave the conditions had spotty action from sailfish, kingfish, blackfin tuna, wahoo and bonitos. The best action has been from just outside of the outer reef to about 240 feet of water.

Live bait has been very hard to come by, but if you can acquire a few dozen live ballyhoo, pilchards, threadfin herring and goggle eye jacks then your chances of making a catch increases. On the bottom over rocky bottom mutton snappers continue to bite. These mutton’s have been schooled up and big. Live baits are getting a lot of the strikes but if live baits are not an option then try a large strip of bonito or a fresh dead ballyhoo. Many of the wrecks are holding mutton snappers.

Dolphin fish continue to be scattered. The most consistent action for dolphins is coming outside of 800 feet of water.

Government Cut has seen some decent snook action. This is catch-and- release only. Nighttime reef fishing is producing limited catches of mangrove snappers. Cut bait is best for the mangroves.

Bonefish have been biting well over the shallow flats of South Bay. The best action is coming on the low incoming tides, when it is calm. Live large shrimp is the top bait for the bonefish.

The Finger Channels have had some nice yellowjacks, just legal mangrove snappers, mutton snappers, and barracudas biting live shrimp and pilchards.

Tight Lines and be Safe!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.