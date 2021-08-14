The summer doldrums are here! Outside temperatures are soaring into the upper 90’s and the fish are looking for cooler waters wherever they can find it. To be successful on the water you really need a good game plan.

Take advantage of a good snook bite that is taking place at night and from an hour before the sun gets up till 8 a.m. Snook can be caught, but most are released quickly.

Look for snook in Government Cut, on the oceanside beaches of Key Biscayne, along the sea wall of Cape Florida and in the residential canals of Key Biscayne. Live baitfish, shrimp and artificial lures resembling these baits often work better than the natural baits.

On the oceanside, the best action has come from sun up till 10 a.m. During that time period, kingfish, bonitos, barracudas and sharks are taking live and dead baits. The action is taking place from the outer reef out to 300 feet of water.

Once the sun gets up high the fish go deep and feed less. Dolphin fishing has been slow. Daytime bottom fishing has produced some tilefish in 600 to 700 feet of water and mutton snappers and amberjacks over the artificial reefs in 90 to 260 feet of water. Nighttime bottom fishing over the reefs continue to produce good catches of mangrove, yellowtail, and mutton snappers.

Stay cool and tight lines!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached by calling (786) 436-2064.