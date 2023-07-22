Summer doldrums are upon us, challenging anglers, but the fish are there to be found

Fishing in the Key Biscayne area has been challenging this past week. The summer doldrums have set in. Fortunately, there is always something to fish for and somewhere to fish for them if you are flexible and have a good game plan.

Start your day early. Acquire enough live baitfish to get you through a few hours of hard fishing. You can buy your live bait from any of the guys that sell bait in the Government Cut area or buy some fresh ballyhoo or frozen Spanish sardines at one of the local bait shops the day before you fish.

Once you have the bait, get offshore, start fishing in around 160 feet of water, and let the boat drift Into the reef. You can fish a few baits from a kite and a few baits deeper with the help of a downrigger or with lead weights. Quite a few bonitos have been feeding from first light till just after 10 a.m. near the surface. A few kingfish, cero mackerels, and barracudas are being caught on the live bait.

While working these depths, a few sailfish are being caught. Once the sun is up, the fish are being caught halfway to the bottom or close to the bottom. With baits fished near the bottom, large mutton snappers are being caught, but not in the numbers from weeks ago.

The best action takes place when the current is going north. This past week we had north and south currents. On the south current, you can fish the deeper wrecks with cut squid and catch vermillion snappers. A few big amberjacks are available, so drop your large live bait to the bottom and get ready for your arms to be tested by the hard fighting jacks.

Further offshore and from daylight to dusk, dolphin fish are being caught, bt they have been mostly small. Weed lines have been thin offshore, but the depths between 800 to 900 feet of water seems to be the most productive to target. The dolphins have been under birds and floating debris. The only schools I found this past week were under a single excited diving tern. Trolling ballyhoos in this depth has also attracted the attention of a few medium size blue marlins.

Nighttime snapper fishing has been good over the reefs in 25 to 100 feet of water. Anchoring and chumming produces the best snapper action. A light to medium current helps to get the snappers interested in feeding.

Tight lines and stay hydrated!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.