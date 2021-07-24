Beat the heat this weekend by getting out early, acquiring enough live and fresh bait to get you into late morning.

If you are organized, you should be able to get offshore just after sun up and back at the dock before the temps get into the 90’s.The weather forecast is for light southeast to south winds, lots of sun and high temperatures.

The fishing just outside of the outer reef has been good so you shouldn’t have to run miles offshore looking for fish.

Dolphin fish have moved closer in and many fishermen found them on good weed lines and under floating debris just a few miles offshore of Key Biscayne. Look for a good bluewater color change that has a strong north current. Once you find that edge your chances of getting into the mahi mahi increases. Live bait and chunks of fresh ballyhoo are getting most of the mahi mahi bites. A fresh whole squid works well on the dolphin fish.

One good thing this past week was that the bluewater edge was close enough to the outer reef and because of this, good size kingfish, lots of bonitos, a few blackfin tuna, and a few sailfish were biting and being caught in the same depths as the dolphin fish.

The bottom fishing during the day was producing big mutton snappers. The snappers were eating live ballyhoo, pilchards and cigar minnows. Large lead weights slid up on your mainline, a swivel and 15 feet of 30 pound Fluorocarbon leader material fastened to a Mustad Big Gun 1/0 short shank hook made up the rig that the live bait fish was hooked to. The best depths for the mutton snappers was between 80 to 130 feet of water.

Tight Lines and Cool Afternoons back at the dock!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.