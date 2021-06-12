If you’re looking to fish this weekend, then concentrate on targeting the mahi-mahi in the blue water, and the mutton snappers and black groupers on the bottom.

The mahi-mahi fishing has been much better recently due to the easterly flow and an abundance of flying fish that have been in our area.

Get out early, and get some live bait or fresh ballyhoo or Spanish sardines to feed the mahi. Once you hit the blue water edge, start looking for frigate birds, also known as hawks and terns, sargasso weed lines and floating debris. If you don’t see anything right away, then keep heading offshore until you find some action.

You can troll feathers, weedless soft plastics or rigged ballyhoo as you head offshore. This is a very productive technique but can cost you some time. I like to find the western edge of the Gulf Stream and then continue heading offshore looking for birds, weeds with baitfish, and fish activity. I’ll run and gun until I hit the 1,000-foot depth, only stopping when I see something fishy.

The dolphins have been caught in as shallow as 200 feet of water and as deep as 1,000 feet or more.

Mutton snappers and black groupers have been biting over many of the artificial wrecks off Miami. Live pinfish, threadfin herring, goggle eye jacks, speedos and small bonitos have been getting most of the groupers, and a live ballyhoo has been like snapper candy for the mutton snappers.

Be Safe and Tight Lines!

Get Em Sportfishing Charters

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.