If you like fishing for tarpon during the daylight hours or at night, then get out there and give it a try this weekend. Tarpon have been holding on both sides of the Bear Cut Bridge. A live crab or silver mullet fished on a 50-pound line is how many tarpon anglers fish the silver kings.

Others might cast soft plastics and swimming lures on medium heavy spin or bait casting tackle. If you do not see the tarpon between the bridge spans, then move inside and fish around the Seaquarium.

The offshore fishing continues to be good both day and night. During the daytime, fishermen are getting action from blackfin tuna, sailfish and kingfish from first light until about 9 a.m. The action is taking place along the blue water edge when it is in the 200-to-300-foot depths.

Once the sun gets up high the fishing has dropped off, especially near the surface. Fishermen trolling spoons and feathers deeper in the water columns have continued to have action later into the day.

In the late afternoons, especially before dark, the tunas have bit well in the same depths as the morning. Live threadfin herring, goggle eye jacks, ballyhoos and pilchards fished under a kite are getting most of the strikes - but a free lined bait or a fresh Spanish sardine, or ballyhoo fished with a little weight, is also getting strikes.

Sailfish have been in the same depths and are being caught daily. Dolphin fishing has been the big focus. Dolphins of all sizes are being caught from the western edge of the Gulf Stream out to over 1,000 feet of water. Most of the fish have been under frigate birds and terns, so keep an eye out for the birds.

On the bottom both day and night, mutton and yellowtail snappers are biting. Many of the mutton snappers have been in the 6-to-15-pound range. My client the other day had an eight-pound mutton snapper that he caught in 10 feet of water.

The snappers are going for live pilchards, ballyhoos and threadfin herring fished on or near to the bottom. The best action has been off the sides of many of the artificial reefs and along the ledges and rocky bottom outside of 80 feet of water.

Tight Lines and Good Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.