Wind, choppy seas, heat, and lots of floating sargassum weeds is what South Florida anglers will have to contend with this weekend. If these conditions don’t make you think twice about heading offshore this weekend, then this is what you should try to do to get the most out of your day:

Get out early!

Buy some fresh or frozen baits the day before, or try to buy or catch some live baits before the sun gets up high. Once the bait has been taken care of, head out past the outer reef and either fish live baits or fresh dead baits near the surface early in the day, or troll baits near the surface.

Before the sun gets up high, kingfish from 5 to 30 pounds are being caught. Chumming with chunks of dead baits while you drift will get the false albacore (bonitos) around the boat. Bonitos are lots of fun to catch but not the best eating unless you bleed them immediately. Even after that, the taste is questionable. Stripping the bonitos can provide great drifting baits, trolling baits and bottom baits. Once the sun gets up high you can troll baits on a planer for the kingfish, bonitos and maybe a wahoo or tuna. The best depths have been between 80 and 240 feet of water. Mutton snappers are biting on the bottom. The muttons have been feeding over rock piles and artificial reefs. If the current is running you can stick a large strip of bonito to your long leader.

Another thing you can do if you don’t mind burning some gas, is to run offshore after the sun gets up high and look for weed lines, birds and floating debris where dolphin fish continue to be caught. Trolling and casting weedless soft plastics is a great way to get the dolphins to bite. The best action is taking place between 500 to 1,000 feet of water.

Nighttime reef fishing continues to be good. The reefs from 35 feet of water out to 80 feet have been producing a mixed bag of mangrove, mutton, and yellowtail snappers, grunts, blue runners, and toros.

Tight Lines and Have Fun.