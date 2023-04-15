The fish are plentiful in area water, and they’re anxious to bite lively bait

Sailfish, big blackfin tuna, kingfish, Spanish mackerel, wahoo, big hammerhead sharks and large dolphin fish. That’s what’s on the menu this weekend offshore of Key Biscayne. Now more than ever it is so important to have frisky live bait to fish under a kite, free lined or fished half to the bottom with the help of a lead weight or down-rigger. Put the right spread of baits in the right depths and all of these fish are possibilities this weekend.

Many of these migratory fish will be passing, so concentrate your efforts straight out of Government Cut, Bear Cut, outside of Cape Florida, and many of the artificial wrecks and rock piles in depths from 100 to 300 feet of water. An outgoing tide can often be when the fish are the hungriest. This is a good time of year to add a trace of number 4 wire to your hook to keep the toothy critters from cutting your line.

On the bottom, over structures, expect to find large mutton snappers and catch and release gag, black, and red groupers, plus large spawning amberjacks and cobia. They will hit on live pinfish, pilchards, large threadfin herrings, live ballyhoo, or goggle eye jack. Long leaders and weights heavy enough to reach the bottom seem to work the best.

Mahi mahi fishermen can run offshore till they hit a good blue water color rip. Once there start looking for dipping birds, hovering frigate birds, floating debris and weed lines. The best weed lines might be six to 10 miles offshore. Many of the dolphin fish being caught right now are eating bait intended for sailfish.

Nighttime reef fishermen are still catching snappers, grunts, jacks, bluefish, Spanish mackerel, and kingfish. Cut bait, while ballyhoo, and Spanish sardines have worked best for the reef fish. Good depths to target for reef fishing has been 40 to 100 feet of water.

Tight lines and enjoy every moment you are on the water!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

