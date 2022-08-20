The fishing is plentiful in and offshore, but keep eye on sky for afternoon storms

A week of beautiful weather – mostly in the mornings and early afternoons, before the afternoon storms start rumbling in – resulted in mix catches for nearshore and offshore anglers.

Nearshore, Government Cut has been producing snook, tarpon, jacks, sharks and snappers. The snook and tarpon have been biting best at night. Live pinfish have been a good inlet bait.

The offshore bite has been mostly kingfish, bonitos, blackfin tuna, an occasional sailfish and wahoo, and plenty of sharks and barracudas. The fish have been eating live baits and fresh ballyhoos and Spanish sardines. The waters between 80 to 260 feet of water seems to be the most productive. Concentrate on the current rips for the most action. On the bottom, when the current allows, mutton, yellowtail and vermillion snappers are eating squid, live baits and bonito strips. Hit the wrecks for these fish.

Dolphin fish continue to be scattered offshore. Most of them are less than 20 inches long, but you can find some legal fish. The dolphins are holding under floating debris, along weedlines, big patches of weeds, and under birds. Head out to 800 feet of water, then start looking for fish as you make your way out past a 1,000 feet of water.

Nighttime reef fishing has slowed. Look for yellowtail and mutton snappers to make up the catch. Fresh cut baits and silversides have been getting the snapper bites.

Stay safe out there and enjoy the waters!

