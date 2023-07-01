The fishing is strong, and so are the unpredictable intense and dangerous storms

Before we get into the fishing report for this weekend, l need to alert our fishermen of the dangerous storms plaguing our fishing adventures in South Florida. Typically in June and July, light southeast winds and a few storms might interfere with a day on the water. As everyone knows today, nothing is normal. These storms that could pop up anytime might have sideways rain, 60 mph or more winds, hundreds of lightning strikes, and possibly a water spout or two.

Before heading out on the water, use caution and check the most current marine weather forecasts.

Offshore fishermen continue to have good action from kingfish in the 5- to 20-pound range, loads of false albacore (bonitos), blackfin tuna, sailfish, dolphin fish, sharks, and barracudas. Most of this action was early in the morning, near the surface, on live baitfish, and on trolled Sea Witches tipped with a strip of bonito, drone spoons, and a planer. These fish are caught outside the outer reef in depths from 100 to 200 feet of water.

Fish are caught from the Diamonds north of Government Cut south to Ocean Reef. The blackfin tuna are caught over wrecks in 200 feet of water and over irregular bottoms in 400 to 500 feet. Over the deeper wrecks in 200-260 feet of water, large mutton snappers and amberjacks have been eating live bait fished on the bottom with 20 feet of leader material.

The best action is coming on a strong north current. Dolphin fish continue to be caught in the blue water. The best action has been in depths from 600 feet out past 1,000 feet of water. Many weeds and weed lines with some bigger patches of weeds have been sliding by our area almost daily. Trolling weedless baits is your best bet at locating the fish.

The Reward Fleet out of Bayside Marina reported that nighttime reef fishing has been picking up, with mangrove snappers moving into their spawning areas along the reefs in depths from 15 feet of water to 100 feet of water. The snappers are eating cut bait fishing with the lightest lead weight it takes to hit the bottom.

Fishing for fun in Flamingo in Everglades National Park this past week produced over 100 small tarpons and snook, all caught on artificial lures.

Tight Lines and Safe Boating!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

