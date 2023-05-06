The mullet are migrating, bringing kingfish and an assortment of other hungry fish to area waters

Spring fishing along the shore and offshore has really heated up. Schools of migrating mullets are sliding north for the summer. These mullets are attracting tarpons, big jacks, snook, sharks, and barracudas in Government Cut, Bear Cut, and the Key Biscayne Channel. Offshore, the mullet schools are getting eaten by large hungry kingfish.

Bonefishing has been good along the beaches outside of Bear Cut and along Crandon Park beach early and late in the day. The bonefish are eating live shrimp. The tarpons are eating shrimp, mullets, and soft plastics.

Offshore just outside the reef, in depths between 80 to 200 feet of water and along current rips, kingfish in the five to 25 pound range are being caught on live mullets, threadfin herrings, ballyhoo, goggle eye jacks, cigar minnows and pilchards. Late in the afternoon, blackfin tuna to 30 pounds, sailfish, wahoo and dolphin fish are being caught in the same depths. If you have a favorite wreck in these depths, spend some time fishing your baits there.

Shallow water grouper season reopened May 1st. On the bottom over many of the artificial reefs and rock piles, gag, black and red groupers plus large mutton snappers, large amberjacks and cobias are taking an assortment of live baits.

Nighttime reef bottom fishing has been decent. Yellowtail snappers are making up most of the catch. Something you might want to do is make a couple of drifts in depths between 160 to 80 feet of water for kingfish. A ballyhoo or Spanish sardine attached to a three hook rig with a one ounce egg sinker is the old standby for drifting for kingfish.

Tight Lines and Smoked Kingfish Dip!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

