The offshore catch is rich with opportunity for the prepared fisherman

Who doesn’t like a fall day of fishing? I know I do! So much to offer when it comes to offshore fishing in South Florida. All you need is a live well of frisky live baits, or a cooler full of fresh ballyhoos and Spanish sardines, plus a few jigs and vertical jigs, and you should have no trouble catching fish.

The offshore bite has been excellent and you don’t need to go way offshore to get into the action. Spanish and cero mackerel in the 2-to-5 pound range, king mackerel in the 3-to-15 pound range, dolphin fish in the 2-to-20 pound range are being caught in depths of water from 40 to 300 feet of water. Blackfin tuna, bonitos, wahoo and sailfish are being caught in the depths between 80 to 300 feet of water.

The area around the sewer outfall has had plenty of fish to catch. This is always a good spot to try if you find yourself struggling during the day. A lot of the fish being caught are holding just outside the outer reef line.

Put a couple of baits on the bottom, then halfway to the bottom, and finally a few baits on top and you should have it covered. If you get hits and your hook is missing, either add a long shank hook or a short trace of #3 copper wire to your leader to keep those toothy critters from cutting your line.

Dolphin fish have been scattered all over the ocean. When the baits are around, so are the birds that help you locate the dolphins. When the baits are not around, the birds aren’t either, you have to look for floating debris, broken weed lines and flotsam that might be holding dolphins, wahoo, sharks or a sailfish.

There is only one way to get into the action. Get out there and try your luck. Be safe and smart on the water and enjoy the fall weather and South Florida fishing.

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

To read last week's fishing report, click here.