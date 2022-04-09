Tarpon fishermen will have a late afternoon and early evening low tide this weekend at Government Cut to target tarpon and snook. A large live shrimp or medium-sized blue crab will get the tarpon strikes on the surface and maybe a permit or two before the tide changes.

Snook fishermen are using live pinfish and large threadfin herring, fished near the bottom along the drop off in the inlet. Some large jack crevalles and huge bull sharks are feeding in the inlets as well.

The offshore bite continues to be spotty but is starting to show signs of improvement. Along the outer reef out to 300 feet of water, a few kingfish, bonitos, blackfin tuna, wahoo and sailfish are being caught. We should see bigger numbers of kingfish and blackfin tuna showing up in our area any day. Dolphin fish are being caught along a nice weedline that formed in 800 to 1000 feet of water. Some big patches are on this weedline.

On the bottom and over the artificial reefs offshore of Key Biscayne, fishermen are catching mutton snappers to 12 pounds, amberjacks to 50 pounds, and a few cobias. Live pinfish have been the top baits. In 600 to 800 feet of water, golden tilefish are being caught with whole squids and strips of bonito bellies. At night, over the natural reefs, yellowtail snappers and bluefish are biting.

Tight Lines!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

Tide Times Table through April 14

