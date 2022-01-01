First let me wish everyone a very Special and Safe New Year!

Now let’s get to the fishing.

If you haven’t been out recently then you have missed some of the best fishing weather in recent memory. You noticed I didn’t start out with the best fishing in recent days because the fishing has not been spectacular, instead it’s been tough. Now I don’t want to make it sound like there isn’t fish to be caught because there is – and almost every fish species you might want to target is available. Just not in big numbers.

Close to shore, there has been a few snook and tarpon at Government Cut that are eating large live shrimp and pilchards. Along the shorelines of Key Biscayne, especially the sea walls and mangrove shorelines, a decent number of snook are being caught on live pilchards.

Heading offshore, you will find a few Spanish mackerel next to the range markers. A live shrimp under a Cajun Thunder float should get you some mackerel bites. Kingfish, bonitos, wahoo, and sailfish have been scattered along the outer reef line. The magic depths have been 90 feet out to 200 feet of water.

There have been wahoo around many of the county wrecks. Most of the fish are being caught on live ballyhoo, pilchards, threadfin herring, and goggle eye jacks.

On the bottom, mutton snappers continue to be caught over the wrecks and deeper ledges. A few gag groupers have shown up on the wrecks as well. The bottom fish are eating live pinfish and ballyhoo. There have been a few dolphin fish around but the ones that have been caught recently have been under large pieces of floating debris. If you get lucky and find such a piece of magical debris, besides the dolphin fish there have been sharks, barracudas, wahoo, and tripletails under the debris. A vertical jig dropped a hundred or feet down and jigged up will get the wahoo and dolphin bites.

Along the natural reefs, yellowtail, mutton, and vermillion snappers are being caught and fish are biting both during the daytime and at night. Cut squid, ballyhoo, and Spanish sardines will work on the snappers.

Daytime swordfishing has been very good with the calm conditions that we are having. Rigged baits fished near the bottom in 1600 to 2000 feet of water is where the bites are coming. A few dolphin fish are coming up to the swordfishing boats during the drifts.

Happy New Year and Tight Lines and Great Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

Tide Times Table through January 6

