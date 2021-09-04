If you have been waiting for the snook season to reopen, you don’t have to wait any longer. It opened September 1.

Snook are being caught at night at the Beat Cut and Rickenbacker bridges. The best baits for the snook have been live large shrimp, pinfish, and Flare Hawk jigs. The best action has been at night on the low outgoing tide.

The offshore bite has been good for kingfish, bonitos, wahoo, and a few sailfish. This action is taking place from the outer reef to about 300 feet of water. Look for current rips and weed lines to help you locate the better areas to target. Trolling Sea Witch’s with bonito strips has been working well on the wahoo and kings.

Dolphin fish have moved in closer and can be caught as shallow as 500 to over 1,000 feet of water. Look for the solid weed lines and patches of sargassum weeds that have baitfish under them. That’s where a lot of the dolphins have been. The dolphins are being caught on cut bait, soft plastics and live baitfish.

The nighttime bottom fishing continues to be good on the offshore reefs. There have been more yellowtail snappers than mangrove and mutton snappers. The snappers are eating chunks of ballyhoo, Spanish sardines, whole silversides, and strips of squid.

