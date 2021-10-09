There’s a good chance that a weak cold front will move through South Florida this weekend. Winds are forecast to be out of the east at 10 knots late Friday, before turning south, southwest, and northwest by late Saturday. Sunday, the winds will increase to 15 knots out of the northeast.

This past week the first real push of silver and black mullets arrived in our area. Big tarpon, large snook, large jack crevalles, ladyfish, big barracudas, and sharks are shadowing these baitfish schools, feeding on them when they're hungry. These fish can be caught with live mullet and with large artificial lures that resemble mullet.

On the offshore side, kingfish, blackfin tuna, wahoo, dolphins and a few sailfish were caught all week. The best action was from 80 feet out to 200 feet of water. The fish are eating live baits, fresh ballyhoo and Spanish sardines. Dolphin fish are being caught in the bluewater of the Gulf Stream.

Big pieces of bamboo have been drifting through our area and under the bamboo has been dolphins, wahoo, jacks and tripletail. Swordfish are biting during the daytime near the bottom in 1,800 to 2,000 feet of water. On the bottom during the daytime lots of mutton snappers and yellowtail snappers are being caught on fresh ballyhoo, Spanish sardines, and live pilchards. The snapper action is happening in 80 to 160 feet of water.

Nighttime reef bottom fishing has been great over the reefs in 40 to 90 feet of water. The snappers are eating cut bait and silversides.

The inshore fishing has been very good for snappers, jacks, barracudas and snook.

Pictured are two of my clients that caught a 23 pound and a 12 pound snook using live finger mullet for bait.

Tight lines and great Fall Fishing!