Typical spring weather brings winds and rough waters, but the fish are plentiful – if big sharks don’t get your catch first

NOOA Weather is forecasting a cold front to be in our area on Friday. Winds are predicted to be from the north to northwest at 5 to 15 knots early Friday before strengthening to 15 to 25 knots late Friday and into Saturday.

This is typical weather for March and April. If the winds stay in a westerly quadrant, seas may be fishable near the coast out to the edge of the Gulf Stream. If you can get out that far there will be some fish to catch this weekend. Close to shore, Spanish Mackerel, bluefish, pompano, jack crevalles over 10 pounds, snook and tarpon have been biting.

Fishing from the Cape Florida Sea wall with live shrimp and flashy lures could produce some of these fish. There are some giant bull sharks in our area. One of my clients lost a few fish to a bull that chased our big jack crevalle right to the boat. We estimated that shark to be close to 300 pounds. We did manage to catch some mackerel up to five pounds in South Bay. The mac’s were eating live pilchards and shrimp.

On the flats of South Biscayne Bay, bonefish have been eating live shrimp on the incoming tides.

Tarpon and snook have been feeding on live shrimp in the ocean inlets and under the bay bridges. The offshore bite has been spotty with catches of a few kingfish, sailfish, dolphin fish, blackfin tuna, bonitos, sharks, and barracudas. Wahoo bit well on the full moon of last week.

Look for the action to be taking place just outside the outer reef in 80 to 300 feet of water, especially along current rips, and the blue water edge. Live baits seemed to get the most strikes, especially when fished from under a kite. Capt. Jimmy Lewis has had live bait for sale. Reach him on your VHF radio on channel 80.

The bottom bite has been spotty as well. Large mutton snappers are taking live ballyhoo, pinfish and pilchards fished along ledges in 80 to 100 feet of water and off to the sides of many of the wrecks in 100 to 240 feet of water. Once hooked up, reel your fish in quickly or a big shark will take the best part of your catch.

Nighttime reef fishing might be good this weekend, especially if you can get your boat anchored on the outside edge of the reefs. Mutton, mangrove, and yellowtail snappers should be easy to chum to the boat and then caught using live and dead baits.

Tight Lines!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

