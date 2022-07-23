The summertime blues have hit South Florida early this summer! The keys to catching fish and not getting heat stroke is to get out early and fish at night, drink plenty of fluids, wear long sleeved shirts, hats, sunglasses and use sunscreens.

Early morning fishing has been good for kingfish, bonitos, barracudas, blackfin tuna, an occasional sailfish, and sharks. Most of these fish are eating live pilchards, threadfin herring, goggle eye jacks, and ballyhoo.

The fish can be caught near the surface from sun up till around 10 a.m. After that the water heats up, the fish move closer to the bottom where it is cooler. If you plan on staying out after 10 a.m., add an ounce of lead or more to your rigs to get your baits closer to the bottom.

Dolphin fishing has changed in the last few weeks. Plenty of sargasso weed lines continue to slide by our coast, but the lines that are producing the bigger fish are much further offshore.

A few weeks ago you could find some legal size fish in 800 to 1,000 feet of water, but now those lines have mostly undersized fish. The best weed lines have been in 1,200 to 2,000 feet of water. These deeper depths are well known for the very good daytime sword-fishing.

The nighttime mangrove snapper fishing has been much better this year. Concentrate on the reefs in 35 to 80 feet of water. The snappers are eating cut pilchards, sardines, threadfin herring, squid, mullet, and silver sides.

Tight Lines and Stay Hydrated!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

Tide tables are presented by Greenstar Irrigation and Landscaping… how are your sprinkles working? Click here for more information and book our $49.95 - seven point irrigation tune-up, diagnostic and service call