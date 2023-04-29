Water temperatures – and the fishing – are on the raise, with tarpon leading the pack

Things are heating up here in sunny South Florida and I’m not just talking about the fishing. Water temperatures are on the rise and it’s still April. Before you head offshore, think about what you want to target and then come up with a plan.

Tarpons have been eating medium size blue crabs and silver mullets in the ocean inlets and under the Bear Cut bridge. The best action is taking place at first light, in the late afternoon and during the night. There will be an early evening outgoing tide this weekend; some of the best action has been during the outgoing tide.

Fluorocarbon leaders, Mustad Ultra Point 6/0 circle hooks make a great rig for the tarpons. A few permits have been caught on the crabs that were intended for the tarpons. Drifting baits in the inlets and under the bridge is your best bet at scoring on a tarpon. Snook season is still open and the snook have been eating large live shrimp on jig heads fished near the bottom in the inlets and along the beaches.

The offshore bite has been great for some and challenging for others. Kingfish in the 10 to 20 pound range are being caught on free lined threadfin herring, goggle eye jacks, and ballyhoo. Fishing these baits under a kite gives you a good shot at scoring on large blackfin tuna to 25 pounds, sailfish, dolphin fish and wahoo.

The best action for these fish has been at first light and a few hours before dusk to dusk. During the middle of the day the fish start feeding deeper in the water column. Adding a one-ounce or heavier egg sinker to your rig will help you get the bait to the depth the fish are feeding in.

The fishermen who head offshore with live wells loaded with pilchards are doing the best on the kings, tunas, and sailfish. These fishermen are chumming hard with the pilchards while fishing live herring or goggle eye jacks. Sargasso weeds continue to slide by our coastline but not every day. When the weeds are in the Gulf Stream, small dolphin fish are being caught. Trolling weedless soft plastics is one way to catch them; casting live baits at fish that can be seen is another way.

Bottom fisherman continue to score on out-of-season groupers. Starting May 1, the grouper fishery reopens. Mutton snappers will soon start their spawning season. Look for these large snappers alongside offshore wrecks and rock piles in 80 to 200 feet of water. The best bite often is when the current is moving with the wind. At night, the reefs in 40 to 90 feet of water are producing decent catches of yellowtail, mutton, and mangrove snappers plus bluerunners, cobia, kingfish, and bluefish are being caught on cut bait and whole Spanish sardines.

Tight Lines!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

