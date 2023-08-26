Water temps cooler some, and increased bite action, but rough weather made the fishing challenging

The unsettled weather that we have had recently has cooled our waters and perked up the surface feeders. But the more challenging conditions did keep many off the water.

The offshore bite was decent, even though the seas were choppy. Just outside the outer reef from the twin Diamonds south to Key Biscayne, king mackerel in the five- to 15-pound range were eating large live threadfin herrings and goggle eye jacks fished from under a kite or free-lined behind the boat. Mixed in with the kings were lots of false albacore or bonitos and a few blackfin tunas. A few wahoos were caught early in the mornings by fishermen trolling spoons and pink and blue Sea Witches tipped with a strip of bonito behind a planer.

Fishermen caught a few sailfish and small blackfin tunas during the overcast days, just outside the outer reef line. These fish ate trolled ballyhoos. Lots of barracudas and sharks have been in the area. Dolphin fish are scattered, with many caught out past 1,000 feet of water.

By this weekend, floating debris will likely be sliding along our coast. Under this debris could be sizable mahi mahi. And there is always a good chance of hooking a blue marlin at this time of year.

The bottom fishing during the day had been slow, with only a few mutton and vermillion snappers being caught. Large- to medium-sized amberjacks were feeding over some of the wrecks. The nighttime reef fishing was challenging due to the rough and windy conditions.

In the ocean inlets, under many bay bridges, and near lighted dock lights, the fish were eating large live shrimp and artificials that resembled shrimp.

Tight lines and stay dry!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.