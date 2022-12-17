Weak currents lead to great bottom fishing and put to rest reports of “slow” action

After talking to a number of fishermen, fishing guides and captains about their fishing this past week, then comparing that to my own experience offshore, here is what I came up with:

Reports about offshore fishing mostly said that due to weak currents, mostly south, fishing was slow for top water feeders like mackerel, king mackerel, dolphin fish, sailfish and wahoo. But the bottom fishing was good due to the lighter currents – allowing fishermen to anchor over deep rock piles and wrecks, or slow drift some of the deeper wrecks and humps. The bottom fishermen had good success on mutton snappers, vermillion snappers, yelloweye snappers, porgies, black, red, and gag groupers and amberjacks.

On Friday, what I found was plentiful live baitfish; pilchards and pinfish. Adding some frozen squid to our baitfish selection allowed us baits for surface and subsurface feeders and bait for the bottom dwellers. Fishing outside of 100 feet of water and as deep as 180 feet of water we had live pilchards fishing the surface and halfway to the bottom. We also fished the bottom with live pilchards, pinfish and squid. We fished a spot for as little as 15 minutes and as long as two hours depending on the action.

We started fishing just south of Government Cut and finished half way to Haulover Inlet. In each spot we chummed with live pilchards. The first spot produced a black grouper over 20 pounds that ate a live pinfish. Six other spots with rocky bottoms produced two sails, one bonito, three muttons, a few yellowtails, a bunch of vermilion snappers, triggers on slow pitch jigs, three red groupers to 8 pounds, one 12 lb yellowjack, a just undersized amberjack, and four blackfin tunas to 15 pounds.

Not a bad day on the water when fishing was reported to be slow. Dolphin fish and kingfish never visited us all day, but with an hour of sunlight left in the day, the blackfin tunas came up to the surface and almost were jumping into the boat.

Tight Lines and Good Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

