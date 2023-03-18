Weather brings mixed fishing results

The cold front that passed through this past week dropped our water temperatures a few degrees. That drop turned the tarpon fishing in the bay and ocean inlets off for the time being.

Once the water temperatures rise, you can expect the hot tarpon bite to resume. The best tarpon bite was occurring at night on the outgoing tide. Live shrimp, crabs and live mullets have been the best baits for tarpon.

Offshore fishing this past week was only fair, except for a few fish that were worth targeting.

The full moon might have been the reason for that slow fishing. Now that we are no longer under the effects of that, I expect the better offshore fishing to return.

Sailfish continue to be one of the bright spots for offshore fishing. Sails were being caught in depths between 100 to 300 feet. Live baits fished under a kite and free-lined baits produced the most sailfish strikes.

Blackfin tuna was another fish being caught in good numbers, and some were over 10 pounds. The tunas were being caught along rips outside of 400 feet of water. Trolling small feathers far behind the boat was one way the tunas were being caught.

Vertical jigs, worked over artificial wrecks in depths from 150 feet out to 300 feet, were producing a lot of smaller tunas. The best tuna bite was happening late in the afternoons.

Only a few kingfish and very few dolphin were caught this past week, but there had been a decent early-morning wahoo bite just outside the outer reef line. The wahoo were eating trolled blue and pink Sea Witches tipped with a strip of bonito belly.

The bottom bite, day and night, continues to produce a mixed bag catch of snappers, groupers, porgies, almoco jacks and amberjacks. These fish are being caught in dredge holes, on the natural reefs, and over many of the artificial reefs.

Tight Lines and Bent Fishing Rods!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

To read last week's fishing report, click here.