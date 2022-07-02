Grab your offshore fishing gear, hop on a seaworthy offshore boat and head offshore till you see dark blue water and sargasso weed lines and sargasso weed patches. Tons of dolphin fish are holding under these weed lines and attacking baits that resemble small flying fish, ballyhoo, and the baitfish that hide under the grasses.

Most of the dolphin fish are under the 20-inch minimum size limit and must be released. Fortunately, there are plenty of fish over the minimum size limit so catching a five fish limit shouldn’t be too difficult. A new rule for this year is each boat is allowed no more than 30 legal dolphin fish per day and again each angler is allowed but five fish.

As you look for the dolphin fish you might want to head offshore a bit further in search of what could be a better weed line that might hold bigger fish. On my last offshore dolphin trip we started fishing in 800 feet of water and eventually ended up in 1,100 feet of water, where we caught our biggest fish.

On this day we headed offshore without any live or dead bait. Instead we trolled soft plastics rigged weedless and had other rods rigged with weedless soft plastics to cast at the bigger fish that came to the boat. We used the Savage Gear TPE Mud Minnow, 3D Crawler, Duratech Dragontail Slug, and the Duratech Minnows to fool the dolphin fish we landed. These baits are made for freshwater use but can be rigged with a weedless hook that lets the bait slide through the weeds without fouling.

There are plenty of weed lines and patches to target so there isn’t a reason to run up on a fellow fisherman who’s on fish. Find your own!

Tight Lines and Colorful tasty fish!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

Tide Times Table through July 7

Tide Tables are presented by 32MG - for more information, click here