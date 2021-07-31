Welcome to the Summer Doldrums, when best chance to catch fish is early or late in the day

The Summer Doldrums are in effect in sunny South Florida. If you’re looking for hot fishing action this weekend you will need to hit the water early or late in the day.

Avoiding the hours between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. is key to getting into some good inshore and offshore fishing.

On the offshore scene, summer kingfish, lots of bonitos, a few sailfish, blackfin tunas, wahoo, barracudas, and sharks are feeding from sunrise to about 10 a.m. near the surface. Once the sun gets up high and the water temps start rising, the fish shut down and head for the bottom, where the water temps are cooler.

Live baits have been hard to get so make sure you have a good supply of fresh or frozen ballyhoo and Spanish sardines, which can be fished on a 3-hook kingfish rig. Fish your baits from the surface to about 50 feet down in the morning. If you decide to stay out for the day, add some weight to get your baits closer to the bottom.

Some nice snappers and groupers have been eating the deeper baits. Some of the best action has come in depths from 80-feet out to 300-feet of water. There have been some big schools of mahi mahi offshore. The fish have been under sooty terns and scattered along the many broken weed lines offshore. The best action is coming in 1,000 feet of water or deeper.

The fish have been temperamental this week, maybe because of the full moon. So, now that we are away from that moon, the fish may start feeding better.

The nighttime reef fishing continues to be good for mangrove, yellowtail, mutton, and mangrove snappers over the natural reefs. Cut baits are getting the snapper strikes.

Tight Lines and stay Cool

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.