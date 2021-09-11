As you make your fishing plans, be sure to take into account that the later you stay out the better the chances of a big thunderstorm or squall to form on land and race offshore and pay you a visit with dangerous winds and driving rains.

Keep an eye out to the west. Most of these storms have formed in the late afternoons and been done by dusk.

Dolphin fish continue to be scattered offshore. A lack of weeds and magical floating debris has made it tough locating the fish. Trolling soft plastics, rigged ballyhoo, and feathers from 800 feet out to as deep as 1,350 gives you a better shot at bumping into a school of fish.

Trolling planers with sea witches and bonito strips along the outer reef line are producing steady catches of kingfish, bonitos, and a few blackfin tuna.

On the bottom over rocky areas and artificial reefs some big gag groupers and legal mutton snappers are eating live ballyhoo and large pilchards. The nighttime bottom fishing continues to be good for yellowtail snappers. Chumming with a high quality frozen chum has been bringing the yellowtails to the surface. The best depths for the yellowtails have been from 40 to 80 feet of water.

Snook fishing around the Bear Cut and Rickenbacker bridges has been good at night. Live pinfish and large shrimp have been the top snook baits this week.

Tight Lines and Stay Safe!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached by calling (786) 436-2064.