Wind, heat and currents complicate the fishing, but there are plenty

The heat continues, but the wind and fast moving rainstorms have kept things bearable while on the water. The fishing this past week was what you would expect during the mid-summer days.

Decent in the morning, tougher mid day and late afternoon and decent at night. Floating sargassum weeds and fast moving currents has also complicated the fishing.

Offshore of Key Biscayne, expect a few kingfish, lots of bonitos, a few wahoo, an occasional sailfish and blackfin tuna on the overcast days, and then the usual barracudas and sharks. Live bait fish have become hard to find so a lot of guys are trolling feathers with a bonito strip attached to a planer to get the bait deep.

Mutton snapper fishing during the daytime has been good. The muttons are eating large bonito strips and plugs of ballyhoos. Thirty pound, 12 to 20 foot fluorocarbon leaders have helped in fooling these well sighted bottom feeders. The muttons are being caught over rock piles and wrecks in 80 to 200 feet of water.

A few yellowtail snappers, big vermillion snappers, plus a few groupers and amberjacks are being caught in the same spots.

Dolphin fishing got better this week. Some nice schools of dolphin fish from just legal to heavy lifters passed through our area. The best action has been outside of the 10 mile line.

Look for birds and big pieces of magical floating debris to help you locate the fish. Under the larger pieces of floating debris has been some decent sized wahoo. Have a heavy vertical jig rigged and ready for that piece of magical debris.

The nighttime snapper fishing continues to be good. The catch is seeing less mangrove snappers and more yellowtail and mutton snappers. The reefs between 45 and 80 feet of water are producing the most snappers. Cut bait is getting the strikes.

Tight Lines and Cool Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

