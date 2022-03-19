Winds come and go, but the full moon should be good for taking Wahoo

Wow, another windy weekend that has continued into this week. The good news is that the forecast is for winds to subside as of Thursday before picking up a bit and then dropping down to a manageable 15 knots out of the east southeast.

A big full moon this weekend might get the shrimp running in the bay. If they run it will most likely happen on the late evening or early morning tides. Tarpon have been active in Government Cut, Bear Cut, the Key Biscayne Channel, and under the bay bridges. A few nice snook are being caught on the shrimp that are being used for the tarpon.

On the offshore side, the brave souls that didn’t mind the 4 to 6 foot seas with an occasional 8 footer beating up their boat, caught a mixed bag of fish for their troubles. From the outer reef line to around 260 feet of water, sailfish, kingfish, barracudas, blackfin tuna, a wahoo or two, and some mahi mahi were caught. Trolling feathers way back behind the boat caught some decent blackfins; live baits fished from under a kite caught most of the other fish.

Wahoo might be a good fish to target with this weekend’s full moon. High speed trolling, drone spoons trolled deep with a planer, or a live small bonito or blackfin tuna slow trolled works on these tasty speedsters. Work the outer reef out to the first rip or color change for the wahoos. Bottom fishermen are catching some nice mutton snappers over the shallow artificial reefs. A live ballyhoo or pilchard is getting the muttons.

– On a sad note, Joe Gonzalez, a popular light tackle skiff guide, passed away suddenly last weekend. Joe fished mostly out of Crandon Park boat ramp and was one of the kindest, most soft spoken people that I have had the pleasure to know and work alongside. He will be missed!

Tight Lines and Enjoy the Weekend.

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

Tide Times Table through March 24

Tide Tables are presented by 32MG - for more information, click here