It has been another week of high winds, big seas, cooler temperatures and fair to good fishing in and around Key Biscayne. Hopefully, the weather will be a little less windy this weekend.

Snook and tarpon have been biting in Government Cut, Bear Cut and under the Rickenbacker Causeway. Large live shrimp, mullets and live medium-sized blue crabs have been the top baits for these fish. The bite is happening on the outgoing tides at night, first light, and late in the afternoons.

Sailfishing keeps getting better, especially when the current is running north. Sail fishermen are having small groups of sailfish attack their live and dead bait spreads. Live goggle eyes are the best baits for the sails but live ballyhoo, threadfin herring, pilchards, and small blue runners are also doing the job.

Kite fishing is working best on the sails, but free lining live baits and fishing baits deeper in the water column is also working. The best action is happening over artificial reefs in 100 to 260 feet of water. A few large kingfish, mahi mahi, wahoo, bonitos, and blackfin tuna are mixed in with the sailfish catches. A few big yellowfin tuna have been hooked but lost while fishing for sailfish.

Over the wrecks near the bottom fishermen are catching large amberjacks, large mutton snappers, and cobias. Live pinfish and ballyhoo have been getting the bites.

Nighttime bottom fishing continues to produce nice catches of yellowtail snappers plus an assortment of toros, grunts, bluerunners, and undersized groupers.

Tight Lines and Great Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

Tide Times Table through April 21