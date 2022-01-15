tAfter a week of blustery winds and much cooler conditions, the forecast for the weekend looks calmer, which could make offshore fishing more comfortable and maybe more productive.

The offshore fishermen should have sailfish on their minds. With north and northeast winds coming with each passing cold front, expect sailfish to be surfing the swells created by the Gulf Stream’s current flowing into that north or northeast wind. Position your boat near or over an artificial reef in 120 to 240 feet of water and fish a couple of frisky live baits under a kite.

Sailfish and other predators like large blackfin tuna, wahoo, and large mahi mahi can sense the baitfish struggling on the surface from a distance away. Many of these artificial reefs hold small predators and baitfish and as the sailfish surf the swells they often pass close to these reefs – making their baitfish the first food source they cross paths with.

Just outside the outer reefs, kingfish, bonitos, smaller blackfin tuna, and a few wahoo are taking live baits and fresh ballyhoos.

Bonefishing continues to be good over the shallow flats south of Key Biscayne. Gag groupers for catch and release, Spanish mackerel, bluefish, small sharks. and a few snappers are biting in South Bay.

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

Tide Times Table through January 24

