Tropical storm Elsa disrupted the decent offshore mahi mahi fishing that was taking place off of Key Biscayne last weekend. Often, days after a tropical system moves away from South Florida our fishing turns on offshore and inshore. The forecast for the weekend is for light winds from the east southeast, which could translate into some exciting fishing.

If mahi mahi is on your mind, then buy some fresh ballyhoo for bait. The mahi mahi have been responding to cut ballyhoo -- once you locate them. Otherwise, live pilchards have been the top baits for the mahi mahi. The mahi mahi have also responded to an assortment of artificial soft plastics.

This past weekend we found small groups of mahi mahi in depths from 1,000 feet of water out to 1,200 feet of water. The fish were mostly under sooty terns or feeding along the bigger sargasso weed patches that were connected to a long weed line. Most of the mahi mahi were under the 20 inch limit and were released, but out of the 20 we landed we were able to keep eight.

At night, over the natural reefs, mangrove snappers continue to school up and spawn. The snappers can be found in depths from 20 to 80 feet of water. Anchoring and chumming will get the fish to the boat. Use fish chunks of ballyhoo, pilchards, sardines, threadfin herring, squid, mullet, and whole silversides. Each angler is allowed 10 snappers a day, but only five can be mangrove snappers 10 inches or bigger.

Tight Lines and Great Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.