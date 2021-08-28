The dolphin fishing is probably on most offshore fishermen’s minds this weekend. If you put some time in working the offshore waters, you should be able to find enough dolphin action to make you happy.

All week long, with decent weather conditions, offshore anglers working the depths between 800 to 1,800 feet of water had enough dolphin fish action to keep the lines tight and smiles beaming. The dolphin fish were hanging out under floating debris, well defined sargasso weed lines, and under big mats or patches of floating sargasso weeds. A lot of the fish were under the 20-inch size limit, but there were enough legal-sized ones for dolphin fingers at dinner.

Finding diving birds is very helpful when looking for dolphins. Also under some of the larger floating debris and patches have been small wahoo and triple tails. Since some of the dolphin action has been on the swordfish grounds and they have been biting, you might try a drop or two for swordfish.

The reef fishing has been very good both day and night. During the daytime, yellowtail snappers, lane and mutton snappers are responding to good chum lines in depths from 40 to 80 feet of water. At night, you can add mangrove snappers to the list.

Tight lines and Dolphin Limits!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached by calling (786) 436-2064.