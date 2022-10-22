It’s an exciting time of the year to be a fisherman in South Florida. The migration continues here as one school of baitfish after another passes us by. The offshore bite has been very good ,with plenty of variety.

Kingfish have been the most dominant species being caught, but plenty of dolphin fish, Spanish mackerel, a few blackfin tuna, bonitos, wahoo, sailfish and the usual amounts of barracudas and sharks were caught this week.

Kingfish in the 5- to 12-pound range were being caught in depths between 80 to 140 feet of water. The easiest way to catch them is by trolling pink and red blue Sea Witches tipped with a strip of bonito on a planer to get the bait deep. You can zig zag your boat as you troll your baits to find out what depth of water the fish are feeding in. Otherwise, drifting ballyhoo and Spanish sardines with a one ounce jig is catching plenty of fish.

Live baiters are getting the kings as well. Fishing large live baits under kites is also getting sailfish, wahoo and dolphin fish. Dolphin fish have been scattered in small groups, with fish ranging in size from 6 to 20 pounds from the edge of the Gulf Stream out to 600 feet of water. Look for the diving birds, fleeing flying fish and ballyhoos to help you locate the dolphins.

On the bottom, decent numbers of mutton and yellowtail snappers are being caught. Add to that a lot of legal size red groupers and you can see there is plenty to target and catch. The bottom fish are being caught over the deeper side of the outer reef and over rock piles and shallow wrecks in depths between 80 to 120 feet of water.

Tight Lines and Fun Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

