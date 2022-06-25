I know I say this a lot, especially this time of the year, but boy is it hot, hot, hot!

Having a smart game plan now is crucial in having a successful day on the water. Get out early, get your bait as quick as you can, and then hit the outside of the outer reef from 80 feet out to 260 feet of water. In this depth, large kingfish and smaller ones, big bonitos, blackfin tuna, an occasional sailfish and barracudas and sharks are being caught on both live and dead baits.

The action is taking place near the surface during the first couple of hours and then, as the temperature rises, these fish move deeper looking for cooler water. If you intend to stay out into the late morning or into the afternoon, you will need to use a down rigger, planer or as much as two ounces of lead to get your bait where the fish are feeding. It’s not uncommon for kingfish to feed right off the bottom.

With your bait being fished deep you have a better chance of a nice mutton snapper, big yellowtail snapper or grouper taking it. Look for current rips, color changes and artificial wrecks in these depths to help you locate the fish. Dolphin fish are being caught daily. The best action is coming off big patches of floating sargassum weeds outside of 800 feet of water.

Tight Lines – and stay cool and hydrated!

