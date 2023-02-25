With traffic from boat show passed, the fishing returns to recent slow pace

The International Boat Show was amazing. I hope you all got a chance to walk the isles of the show to see the new products now available to the marine boating and fishing population. Now, with the boat show over, the extra boat traffic and rough waters will also fade away.

The fishing in our area continues to be about the same as in recent weeks. The offshore bite has been slow, with the exception of some great catches. Decent numbers of sailfish continue to move through our area. If you have a good spread of live baits fished under kites and free lined from the sides of your boat, you have a great chance of getting multiple hookups from sailfish in the 40 to 60 pound range. The sails are being caught in depths between 110 and 240 feet of water. The action has been from Government Cut south to Ocean Reef.

A few decent size kingfish, bonitos, blackfin tuna, wahoo and a few dolphin fish were caught this past week along the outer reef. Most of these fish were caught using live baits, but many were caught with freshly killed ballyhoo and Spanish sardines.

The artificial reefs and rock piles in depths between 100 to 450 feet of water continue to produce steady catches of vermillion and mutton snappers. Mixed in with the snappers are porgies and triggerfish. Cut bait has been getting most of the bottom fish. The action has been best when the current is light.

The nighttime bottom fishing continues to be slow. A mixed bag of snappers, grunts, toros and jacks has made up the bulk of the bottom catches.

Government Cut continues to produce some steady tarpon and snook action at night during the outgoing tides. Fishing is at its best oOn the nights when the shrimp run the tarpon.

Tight Lines and be patient!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

To read last week's fishing report, click here.